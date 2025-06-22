Previous
Golden Barrel Cactus by loweygrace
Golden Barrel Cactus

Along our walk in the neighborhood.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Lois

@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Fabulous shot of this amazing cactus.
June 23rd, 2025  
oh wow that looks big!
June 23rd, 2025  
