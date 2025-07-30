Previous
Birthday flowers by loweygrace
Photo 4445

Birthday flowers

I had a very special birthday with our 2 sons and hubby. ❤️
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Happy Birthday, Lois! Lovely flowers...
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact