Mall Ceiling by loweygrace
Mall Ceiling

Today was so hot outside (101°F) we walked at the local mall.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Lois

2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Lynda Parker ace
So beautiful and colourful!
August 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Such a fun, colorful capture
August 8th, 2025  
