Looking Up by loweygrace
Looking Up

Looking up at work. I’ve been working a lot recently and today paused to look at the beautiful sky. Ginkgo Biloba and Magnolia trees.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Lois

@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
