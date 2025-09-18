Sign up
Previous
Photo 4480
Anthurium
The lovely Anthurium plant my husband gifted me 2 years ago loves sitting on our deck!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4489
photos
63
followers
61
following
1227% complete
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
18th September 2025 9:14am
Public
Flashback
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2025
