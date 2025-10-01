Previous
Parking Lot Geranium by loweygrace
Photo 4487

Parking Lot Geranium

Leaving my early cleaning job this morning I saw this small geranium within the rose bushes.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact