Previous
Newport Beach by loweygrace
Photo 4498

Newport Beach

My husband dropped me off at work in Anaheim and then continued on to the beach. He texted this photo- he knows I love shells!!
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact