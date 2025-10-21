Sign up
Photo 4499
The Day is Done
Long day at work and now a long drive home. 🫤
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
gloria jones
ace
Love the light and cloudscape in this great shot
October 22nd, 2025
