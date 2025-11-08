Previous
Lost Power by loweygrace
Lost Power

We played Yahtzee when we lost power for a few hours. Not sure what caused the outage!
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
gloria jones ace
Nice still life and capture...glad that your power is back
November 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lovely composition, never let a photo opportunity pass you by
November 9th, 2025  
