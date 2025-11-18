Previous
Rain Ending? by loweygrace
Photo 4516

Rain Ending?

Just a few sprinkles today! It was wonderful to see blue skies! I took this while driving to work… the Southern California roads are never like this! So amazing to have caught so few cars on Hwy 57 on my way to Disneyland!
Lois

