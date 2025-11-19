Previous
Mt San Antonio by loweygrace
Mt San Antonio

The mountains in the background were visible for only a little while today. No rain today but they’re predicting another storm the next couple days.
Our walk was so beautiful today! There are so many roses blooming in our neighborhood!
Lois

