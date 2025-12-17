Sign up
Photo 4544
Parking lot Rose
I found this lovely rose in a parking lot in front of my car.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
0
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4553
photos
62
followers
60
following
1244% complete
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
4543
4544
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
17th December 2025 10:55am
