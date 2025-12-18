Previous
Another walk by loweygrace
Photo 4545

Another walk

Today we walked by our neighbor’s large hibiscus bush. We noticed it looks very poorly- amazed that there is one lovely flower!
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1245% complete

