Photo 4546
Photo 4546
Lighthouse Gingerbread
So much fun to make!
My husband figures out the math and cuts out the patterns for our yearly gingerbread houses.
The cooking and decorating we do together.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
2
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4555
photos
62
followers
60
following
1245% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th December 2025 5:04pm
Privacy
Public
carol white
ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A work of art, beautifully made, too good to eat!
December 20th, 2025
