Lighthouse Gingerbread by loweygrace
Lighthouse Gingerbread

So much fun to make!
My husband figures out the math and cuts out the patterns for our yearly gingerbread houses.
The cooking and decorating we do together.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Lois

2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
carol white ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A work of art, beautifully made, too good to eat!
December 20th, 2025  
