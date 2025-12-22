Previous
Calla Lily by loweygrace
Photo 4548

Calla Lily

In front of our house. They love when it rains so I think they’ll be very happy this week… LA is going to get lots of rain!!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact