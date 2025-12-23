Previous
Jessamine by loweygrace
Photo 4549

Jessamine

I planted this Jessamine plant 10 mths ago thinking there would be flowers last spring. It started blooming today!
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact