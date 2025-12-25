Previous
Christmas by loweygrace
Christmas

Here we are with our 2 sons getting ready for dessert. Our daughter doesn’t get along with her brothers so she’s doesn’t visit when they’re with us.
Has anyone else had this kind of issue? Would love to hear how you’ve handled it!
Merry Christmas!!
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot , and may you all have a Happy and Healthy New Year !
December 26th, 2025  
