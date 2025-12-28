Previous
Bird of Paradise by loweygrace
Photo 4553

Bird of Paradise

From our front yard you can see the mountains have fog and some snow
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Lovely capture of this display
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact