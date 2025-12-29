Previous
Snowy Mountain tops by loweygrace
Photo 4554

Snowy Mountain tops

The view from the grocery store parking lot is always lovely.
The Santa Ana Winds are here! You can seen the palm trees are blowing in the strong winds.
Here’s more information on the Santa Anas:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Ana_winds
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact