Previous
Photo 4554
Snowy Mountain tops
The view from the grocery store parking lot is always lovely.
The Santa Ana Winds are here! You can seen the palm trees are blowing in the strong winds.
Here’s more information on the Santa Anas:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Ana_winds
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
