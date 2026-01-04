Previous
Changing Leaves by loweygrace
Photo 4558

Changing Leaves

Today was very rainy. This is another photo from our walk yesterday
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact