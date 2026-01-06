Previous
Neighbor’s Garden by loweygrace
Neighbor’s Garden

Our neighbor is growing berries close to the sidewalk so everyone is able to pick and enjoy!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
