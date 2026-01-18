Previous
Gazania by loweygrace
Photo 4572

Gazania

Pulling weeds in our backyard today. The gazanias are blooming.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KarenD
Wow! They are beautiful.
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact