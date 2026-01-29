Previous
Pool by loweygrace
Pool

Our swim today at the local YMCA. We used to have a membership for free with our insurance but that ended Jan 1 so we now have to pay… but it’s worth it!!
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Lois

@loweygrace
