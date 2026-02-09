Previous
Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4593

Rose

Roses by the parking lot at work.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
February 10th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
February 10th, 2026  
