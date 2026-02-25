Sign up
Photo 4608
Anthurium
A gift from my husband several years ago. It seems happy on the covered patio!
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4617
photos
61
followers
59
following
1262% complete
