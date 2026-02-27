Previous
Euclid Ave by loweygrace
Photo 4610

Euclid Ave

Our favorite shady walk in our town when the temps are hot. Today was over 80°.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ah a nice mild day
March 1st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super leading line and vanishing point
March 1st, 2026  
