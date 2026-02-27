Sign up
Photo 4610
Euclid Ave
Our favorite shady walk in our town when the temps are hot. Today was over 80°.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4620
photos
61
followers
59
following
1263% complete
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
3
2
1
365
iPhone 14
28th February 2026 10:37am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ah a nice mild day
March 1st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super leading line and vanishing point
March 1st, 2026
