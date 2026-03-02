Previous
Hibiscus by loweygrace
Photo 4613

Hibiscus

We had trimmed the hibiscus bushes down to half their size a couple months ago. I think I like them tall and won’t cut them so much next time!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact