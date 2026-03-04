Previous
Las Vegas by loweygrace
Las Vegas

I went to Las Vegas for the Con/Agg Expo (Construction/Agriculture) with my husband the last 2 days. This is a huge trencher- only one of the very large machinery on display.
Lois

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! what a monstrosity !!
March 5th, 2026  
