Previous
Garden by loweygrace
Photo 4631

Garden

My first day outside after a week long sinus infection. Of course I choose to pull weeds in the garden!
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice capture of the light...I'm glad you're are feeling better.
April 7th, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful bright flowers and lovely light
April 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact