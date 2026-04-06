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Previous
Photo 4631
Garden
My first day outside after a week long sinus infection. Of course I choose to pull weeds in the garden!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th April 2026 5:52pm
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gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of the light...I'm glad you're are feeling better.
April 7th, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful bright flowers and lovely light
April 7th, 2026
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