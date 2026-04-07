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Photo 4632
Gazania
Another bit of weeding today.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
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6th April 2026 5:51pm
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