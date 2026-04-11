Previous
Sweet Alyssum by loweygrace
Photo 4636

Sweet Alyssum

I bought a little Sweet Alyssum one summer - years ago to put in a pot with other flowers. We have found it growing in various places all over our yard! Every year it pops up some place new!
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact