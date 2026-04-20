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Hibiscus by loweygrace
Photo 4645

Hibiscus

Fixing the sprinklers in our backyard today.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
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