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Photo 4651
Rose
Went to the LaJolla Open Aire Market today. Lovely farmers market! It was very busy and we needed to park 1/2 mile away. Along our walk we passed beautiful rose bushes with informational labels. This rose is named Chicago Peace!
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 14
Taken
26th April 2026 12:14pm
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