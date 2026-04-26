Previous
Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4651

Rose

Went to the LaJolla Open Aire Market today. Lovely farmers market! It was very busy and we needed to park 1/2 mile away. Along our walk we passed beautiful rose bushes with informational labels. This rose is named Chicago Peace!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact