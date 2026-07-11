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Globe Thistle by loweygrace
Photo 4689

Globe Thistle

Another plant at my sister’s house!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
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