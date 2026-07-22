Previous
More Parking Lot Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4698

More Parking Lot Rose

A lower angle of the roses on the concrete parking lot.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely image and colors
July 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact