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Entrance Rose by loweygrace
Photo 4699

Entrance Rose

The rose bushes at the entrance of Disneyland are beautiful!
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2025 is my 12th year with 365! I love taking photos!
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