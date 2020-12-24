Previous
Christmas Cake 2020 by loweygrace
2 / 365

Christmas Cake 2020

A fun, first time, six week baking experience thanks to and inspired by @beryl! We thought it would taste like an American fruit cake but this British cake was very moist and light! Everyone enjoyed it! Will try it again next year!
24th December 2020

