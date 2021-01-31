Previous
Next
Apricot Tree by loweygrace
9 / 365

Apricot Tree

Our old apricot tree had to be removed! It was too close to our house and becoming destructive. It was planted 70 years ago by the original owners and we slowly realized it’s roots were overtaking the block wall and our foundation. The neighborhood looked forward to it’s juicy, bountiful fruit and mourned with us. We kept many pencil- width branches, applied root growth and planted them in a large pot... hoping that one would grow into to tree that we’ll plant in an area for it to expand as wide as it wants!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
I’m surprised by the hollow trunk and hope one or more of the branches will flourish!
January 31st, 2021  
Lois ace
@jacqbb We were so surprised by that trunk too! It’s amazing that the fruit was always so delicious!
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise