Apricot Tree

Our old apricot tree had to be removed! It was too close to our house and becoming destructive. It was planted 70 years ago by the original owners and we slowly realized it’s roots were overtaking the block wall and our foundation. The neighborhood looked forward to it’s juicy, bountiful fruit and mourned with us. We kept many pencil- width branches, applied root growth and planted them in a large pot... hoping that one would grow into to tree that we’ll plant in an area for it to expand as wide as it wants!