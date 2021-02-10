Previous
10 February by lozzadeehay
276 / 365

10 February

Okay so technically not a pic I have taken .... dragged my friend out on a very long, socially distanced, walk after work tonight ... needed to apologise as I don’t think she expected to be out for so long or to walk so far
Lorayne Haisman

@lozzadeehay
