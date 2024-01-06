Previous
6 January 2024 by lozzadeehay
Photo 1213

6 January 2024

First book of the year completed
Queen Bee by Jane Fallon
Not my usual genre of book but loved it and couldn’t put it down
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

@lozzadeehay
