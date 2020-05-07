Previous
Next
A big ball of pretty petals by lparke
5 / 365

A big ball of pretty petals

7th May 2020 7th May 20

Lexi Parke

@lparke
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ryan
@lparke This is a nice series of photos, Lexi. Great colors, and a great springtime mood. Hydrangeas are fancy plants. If you plant them in acidic soil, they turn blue. If the soil is alkaline, the blooms turn pink. Now you know something about the soil at your house!
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise