Previous
Next
I don’t know why, I just think this tree is neat by lparke
12 / 365

I don’t know why, I just think this tree is neat

16th May 2020 16th May 20

Lexi Parke

@lparke
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ryan
@lparke You don't need a reason to like a tree. I have a favorite in Oregon, and it's dead. Still neat, though. I'm not sure I love the lens flare in this shot. It distracts me from the tree. A different angle might have given you an even better shot. Be sure to "work the shot".
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise