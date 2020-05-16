Sign up
12 / 365
I don’t know why, I just think this tree is neat
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Lexi Parke
@lparke
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
19th May 2020 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Ryan
@lparke
You don't need a reason to like a tree. I have a favorite in Oregon, and it's dead. Still neat, though. I'm not sure I love the lens flare in this shot. It distracts me from the tree. A different angle might have given you an even better shot. Be sure to "work the shot".
May 20th, 2020
