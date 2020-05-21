Previous
Flat Lay Photography by lparke
17 / 365

Flat Lay Photography

I’ve struggled with this quite a bit, and this is the best shot after multiple attempts with different lightings and places. The fabric is too busy but it’s all I had as a decent backing
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Lexi Parke

@lparke
4% complete

