Un barrio en Tegucigalpa.
Un barrio en Tegucigalpa.

Mi primera imagen en este proyecto. Un barrio en la zona antigua de la ciudad. Espero mejorar mucho al transcurrir los días!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
