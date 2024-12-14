Sign up
Petición navideña.
Mi nieto aprendiendo a escribir.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
2
2
365
iPhone 13
14th December 2024 8:46pm
christmas
writing
paper
gift
Dorothy
ace
FELIZ NAVIDAD
December 15th, 2024
Purdey
ace
So sweet!
December 15th, 2024
