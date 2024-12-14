Previous
Petición navideña. by lsod
Petición navideña.

Mi nieto aprendiendo a escribir.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Dorothy ace
FELIZ NAVIDAD
December 15th, 2024  
Purdey ace
So sweet!
December 15th, 2024  
