Sombras by lsod
7 / 365

Sombras

Me gusta la fotografía en blanco y negro. Otra prueba para compartir.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
1% complete

