Perro T. by lsod
Perro T.

Este perro tuvo un accidente o alguien lo maltrató. Lo llevé al veterinario y tiene fractura de fémur. Lo operarán y tenemos fe en que va a mejorar. Luego a encontrarle un amo que lo quiera.
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
