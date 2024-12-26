Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
Perro T.
Este perro tuvo un accidente o alguien lo maltrató. Lo llevé al veterinario y tiene fractura de fémur. Lo operarán y tenemos fe en que va a mejorar. Luego a encontrarle un amo que lo quiera.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
18
photos
1
followers
4
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th December 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
dog
,
animals
,
pain
,
veterinary
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close