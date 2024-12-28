Previous
Noche en el barrio. by lsod
20 / 365

Noche en el barrio.

Muchas casas en este barrio tienen más o menos cien años. A mi parecer, las fotos en blanco y negro de esta zona de la ciudad hacen parecer que estamos cien años atrás en el tiempo.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details

