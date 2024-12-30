Previous
Un nuevo hongo en el patio de la casa. by lsod
Un nuevo hongo en el patio de la casa.

Es la primera vez que veo este tipo de hongo en el patio de la casa. Estoy usando un lente nikon Micro-Nikkor PC Auto 1:3.5 f:55 mm en mi cámara Lumix G5 con un adaptador.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
