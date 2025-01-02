Previous
Mi Diario. by lsod
Mi Diario.

Hoy no tuve oportunidades para tomar fotos durante el día, así que les comparto esta imagen de lo que hago antes de dormir. Escribo las cosas que hago en el día. Tengo mala memoria! 🙂
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Purdey ace
Great shot, Luis - tells a story!
January 3rd, 2025  
