Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
25 / 365
Mi Diario.
Hoy no tuve oportunidades para tomar fotos durante el día, así que les comparto esta imagen de lo que hago antes de dormir. Escribo las cosas que hago en el día. Tengo mala memoria! 🙂
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
25
photos
2
followers
7
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd January 2025 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bed
,
night
,
pen
,
writing
,
diary
,
sleep
,
notebooks
Purdey
ace
Great shot, Luis - tells a story!
January 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close